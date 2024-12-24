The WNBA has grown exponentially in the past year, especially thanks to the arrival of rookie stars such as Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and, of course, Caitlin Clark. It’s been reported that Clark has helped boost the league’s viewership and break attendance records, and it seems like they want to capitalize on her fame with a major plan.

“The WNBA is not oblivious [to Clark’s stardom] and, according to sources, eventually will schedule a Fever game overseas to capitalize on her Q rating,” Tom Friend wrote for the Sport Business Journal, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Q score is a metric used in the United States to measure the familiarity and appeal of a brand, celebrity, company or product. “Privately, the plan is to market the Fever like they’re ‘America’s Team,’” Friend added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Indiana Fever games featuring Clark drew an average of 16,084 fans, nearly double the 8,552 average at non-Fever games. The Fever also set a record with an average regular-season attendance of 17,036 per game, totaling 340,715 fans—a franchise high.

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever could potentially play overseas (IMAGO)

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Timesreported that Clark’s regular-season games averaged 1.2 million viewers, a 200% increase compared to games she didn’t play. Additionally, WNBA TV viewership saw a 300% overall increase attributed to Clark, with Fever games accounting for 45% of the league’s total broadcast value.

Advertisement

see also What makes the NBA and WNBA different? A detailed look at their key distinctions

Has the WNBA played overseas before?

Yes, the WNBA has played games outside of the United States before. The 2023 and 2024 WNBA Canada Games were held in Toronto and Edmonton, while the Atlanta Dream played a preseason game against the Great Britain Women’s National Team in Manchester, England in 2011. Another WNBA preseason game was played in Monterrey, Mexico in 2004.

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark’s popularity also boost her net worth

Caitlin Clark is thriving financially despite her modest WNBA salary. On Wednesday, Sportico released its list of the highest-paid female athletes, placing Clark at No. 10, just behind Simone Biles. She was the only basketball player to make the list, earning $11.1 million in 2024.

see also Caitlin Clark’s Net Worth: How Much Will the Iowa Star Make in The WNBA?

The majority of Clark’s income comes from endorsements. Her eight-year deal with Nike brings in $3.5 million annually, and she also has partnerships with major brands like Gatorade, Gainbridge, Hy-Vee, Xfinity, Wilson, Buick, and State Farm Insurance.

Advertisement