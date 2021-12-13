Manchester City against Leeds United at Etihad Stadium for the 2021-22 Premier League Matchweek 17 in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Manchester City and Leeds United meet in for a Matchweek 17 game, play action for the 2021-22 Premier League. This game will take place at Etihad Stadium on December 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to keep building their winning streak brick by brick.

Manchester City won a recent game against Wolves 1-0 at home after losing to RB Leipzig in a minor UEFA Champions League game. But in the Premier League they are dominating the table at 12-2-2.

Leeds United are negative at 3-7-6 with a recent loss to Chelsea 2-3 on the road that ended the team's good streak of two draws and a win against Crystal Palace. After this game, Leeds United return home to play against Arsenal.

Manchester City vs Leeds United: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK.

Manchester City vs Leeds United: Storylines

Six consecutive winning weeks in the 2021-22 Premier League for Manchester City with a recent victory against Wolves by only one goal thanks to Raheem Steerling in the 66th minute by a penalty kick. Before that victory, Man City won another five games against Manchester United 2-0, Everton 3-0, West Ham 2-1, Aston Villa 2-1 and Watford 3-1. The team's last defeat in the Premier League was 0-2 against Crystal Palace at home. Manchester City are scoring an average of 2.06 goals per game and the team's defense allows 0.56 goals per game.

Leeds United are drowning with a negative record of 3 wins, 7 draws and 6 losses for 16 points in the league table. Their most recent game on the road was a loss to Chelsea 2-3, now the record on the road is worse at 1-3-4. Leeds United have not won in the Premier League since Matchweek 14 against Crystal Palace 1-0 at home. The team is missing several key players due to injuries, among them are Robin Koch, Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester City vs Leeds United in the U.S.

This 2021-22 Premier League season game will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US to watch this game are UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBCSN, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App.

Manchester City vs Leeds United: Predictions And Odds

Manchester City are favorites at home with -2.25 goals to cover and -765 moneyline at FanDuel, they have lethal offensive power but the best thing is that home defense is solid like a wall. Leeds United are underdogs with +2.25 ATS and +1576 moneyline, and the draw is offered at +802 odds. The best pick for this Premier League game is: OVER 3.5.



FanDuel Manchester City -2.25 / -765 Draw / Totals 3.5 / +802 Leeds United +2.25 / +1576

