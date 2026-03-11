Video: Vinicius Jr misses penalty against Donnarumma in Champions League

Vinicius Jr.’s attempt from the spot was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first leg of the round of 16 matchup between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

It looks like the scoring fun belongs entirely to Federico Valverde. After being fouled by Donnarumma inside the penalty box, Vinicius had an unbeatable chance to put his name in the score sheet. However, his attempt was too weak and not high enough to beat the Italian goalkeeper. As a result, Real Madrid remained up 3-0 over Man. City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League‘s round of 16.

Right now, it seems like the two-legged duel is already decided. But much can change. Perhaps, “La Casa Blanca” will come back to lament Vini’s crucial miss. If Manchester City can mount a comeback—tonight or next week at their home—fans in Madrid will surely look back to this penalty miss as a huge turning point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Vinicius Jr. apologizes for missed penalty shot

As soon as he made contact with the football, Vini realized his shot wasn’t going to make it past Donnarumma. The Citizens’ goalkeeper correctly guessed Vinicius’ intentions, and his massive 6’5″ (1.96m) frame allowed him to reach his left post in time.

Advertisement

After the miss in the 58th minute, Vinicius immediately apologized to the fans in the stands at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian star raised his left hand while resting his right hand over his heart in a universal, unspoken gesture of asking for forgiveness.

Advertisement

see also Valverde’s first-half hat-trick sees him join Messi on list Ronaldo isn’t part of

Vinicius missed his second penalty in Champions League

According to soccer statistician Mister Chip (@2010MisterChip on X), Vinícius Júnior missed his second penalty in the UEFA Champions League during the March 11, 2026, clash against Manchester City.

Advertisement

With this miss, Vini has now tied Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark of two missed penalties for Real Madrid in Europe’s most prestigious competition. However, the Brazilian has scored 2 of 4 attempts (50% success rate), whereas the Portuguese icon netted 14 of 16 penalty shots (87.5% scoring rate) for Real Madrid in the Champions League.