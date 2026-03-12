Where to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Vancouver Whitecaps play against Seattle Sounders FC for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Two Western Conference contenders in MLS meet as Seattle Sounders host the Vancouver Whitecaps in a clash between clubs off strong starts. Seattle have collected six points from their first three league matches and are pushing to climb the standings.

On the other hand, Vancouver have been even sharper, winning all three games and outscoring opponents 8–1. With both teams in early-season form, this rivalry matchup has all the ingredients for a tightly contested battle.

When will the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders FC willbe played this Thursday, March 12 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders FC in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders FC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.