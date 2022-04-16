Manchester City against Liverpool today at Wembley for the 2021-22 FA CUP Semi-finals in the UK. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Manchester City and Liverpool meet in for a Semi-finals game, play action for the 2021-22 FA CUP. This game will take place at Wembley today, April 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM (ET). It's time to show who has the best offensive attack. Here is all the related information about this FA CUP game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Manchester City had a tough game against Atletico de Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Before this game against Liverpool, the team won against Southampton 4-1 in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool also played in the Champions League but their game was much easier against Benfica which ended in a 3-3 draw. In the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, Liverpool won against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 10:30 AM (ET)

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, UK.

Live Stream: Star+

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Storylines

Manchester City have not won an FA Cup since 2019, they have 6 tournament titles with 11 final appearances. But so far Manchester City are one of the big favorites to win the title although this game against Liverpool will be the clash of the two best styles in the Premier League. The negative point of Manchester City was that the offensive attack was weak against the defense of the Spanish team in Madrid and that can be used by Liverpool during this game.

Liverpool are also in the group of favorites to win the FA Cup along with Manchester City and Chelsea. The last time Liverpool won an FA Cup was 16 years ago in 2006, and they recently lost a final in 2012. But Liverpool is a different team with a more lethal attacking game that could be the key to breaking that bad streak in the FA. Cup.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester City vs Liverpool in the U.S.

This 2021-22 FA CUP semi-finals game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN+, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Predictions And Odds

Manchester City are slightly favorites to win this game with 2.50 odds that will pay $250 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, their offense game is way stronger than the visitors. Liverpool are underdogs at 2.75 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this FA Cup game is: Manchester City 2.50.

BetMGM Manchester City 2.50 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Liverpool 2.75

