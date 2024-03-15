Manchester City vs Newcastle: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 16, 2024

Manchester City aim to remain competitive across all tournaments they’re involved in and is now gearing up to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023/2024 FA Cup by facing a determined Newcastle. This article offers an in-depth look at this crucial encounter, including details on television broadcasts and live streaming options available in your country.

The “Citizens” are, unsurprisingly, among the top contenders to win all the competitions in which they participate. Their potential to clinch titles in three of these competitions (the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup) at this stage of the season is testament to their prowess.

As the season enters its final phase, securing as many victories as possible becomes crucial. They face Newcastle, a team from which much was expected and that remains competitive in this tournament. Naturally, Newcastle aim to capitalize on being just three victories away from claiming the championship title.

Manchester City vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (March 17)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (March 17)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (March 17)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2

Canada: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC One Premier Player HD, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer TalkSport, Radio UK

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka

Mexico: ESPN, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One

USA: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC