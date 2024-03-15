Manchester City aim to remain competitive across all tournaments they’re involved in and is now gearing up to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023/2024 FA Cup by facing a determined Newcastle. This article offers an in-depth look at this crucial encounter, including details on television broadcasts and live streaming options available in your country.
The “Citizens” are, unsurprisingly, among the top contenders to win all the competitions in which they participate. Their potential to clinch titles in three of these competitions (the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup) at this stage of the season is testament to their prowess.
As the season enters its final phase, securing as many victories as possible becomes crucial. They face Newcastle, a team from which much was expected and that remains competitive in this tournament. Naturally, Newcastle aim to capitalize on being just three victories away from claiming the championship title.
Manchester City vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (March 17)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 1:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (March 17)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (March 17)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 1:30 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2
Canada: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Now
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2 Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC One Premier Player HD, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer TalkSport, Radio UK
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka
Mexico: ESPN, Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One
USA: ESPN+, SiriusXM FC