Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain will face each other in the Champions League 2021/22 with the qualification to the round of 16 on the line. Here, check out the date, time and TV channel for this match in the US.

Manchester City will host Paris Saint Germain for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 looking for a rematch. City are atop of the group with 9 points, only one unit more than the Parisians. Whoever wins this match will secure their qualification. If you are in the United States, you can watch this match on FuboTV.

Besides their 2-0 loss to PSG, City have been strong in the Champions League with three convincing wins. Now, they will try to defeat Pochettino’s side not only to secure a spot in the next round but also to prove themselves against a tough rival.

On the other hand, Paris Saint Germain is unbeaten in the tournament but they have struggled almost in every match. Their 2-2 draw with Leipzig last time out has brought out some discontent with the team, who will try to beat City for the second time.

Manchester City vs PSG: Date

Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain will face each other for Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 Champions League group stage on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The match will take place at City of Manchester Stadium (Etihad Stadium).

Manchester City vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Manchester City vs PSG

The match between Manchester City and PSG for Matchday 5 of Champions League 2021/22 group stage to be played on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by FuboTV.