Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain will face each other for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV and Paramount+.

City will try to get a rematch from their defeat in Paris and, by doing so, win the first place of Group A. The Citizens are atop right now with nine points, three wins and only one loss. But they can also qualify if they lose and Club Brugge don’t win.

Meanwhile, Paris can also clinch their spot in the round of 16 with a win, or a draw if Club Brugge don’t beat Leipzig. They can even qualify with a loss but only if Brugge also lose. However, after their last draw with Leipzig, Pochettino’s side will try to silence critics.

Manchester City vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 3.00 PM (ET).

Location: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England.

Manchester City vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3.00 PM

CT: 2.00 PM

MT: 1.00 PM

PT: 12.00 PM

Manchester City vs PSG: Storylines

In five encounters for the Champions League, Manchester City have the advantage with three wins and one draw. The only victory of Paris Saint Germain came two months ago when they met at Parc des Princes, and goals from Gueye and Messi were enough for the PSG win.

How to watch or live stream Manchester City vs PSG in the US

The match between Manchester City and PSG for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 group stage to be played on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+. You can also watch it on Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

Manchester City vs PSG: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Manchester City are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -170, while Paris Saint Germain have odds of +410. A tie would end up in a +350 payout.