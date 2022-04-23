Manchester City and Real Madrid clash at Etihad Stadium for the first leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Semifinal. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada for 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Semifinal

Manchester City and Real Madrid will meet at Etihad Stadium (Manchester) for the first leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League Semifinal. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free-Trial). Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tunning DAZN.

The Citizens are having a great campaign. The team led by Pep Guardiola reached the Champions League semifinal after defeating Atletico Madrid 1-0 on the aggregate. Furthermore, with four games remaining, Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League standings with 80 points.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are at the top of La Liga's standings with 78 points. In addition, El Merengue reached the Champions League semifinal after beating Chelsea 5-4 on the aggregate.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Date

Manchester City and Real Madrid will face each other at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 26, for the first leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League Semifinal.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid

The game to be played between Manchester City and Real Madrid for the first leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League Semifinal will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free-trial). Other options: Paramount+. Also, if you are in Canada, to watch the match, tune in to DAZN.