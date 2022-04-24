Manchester City take on Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, for the first leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League semi-final. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Manchester City and Real Madrid will face each other at Etihad Stadium (Manchester) on Tuesday, April 26 for the first leg of the 2021-2022 Champions League semi-final. Here you can find out the probable lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free-Trial) and Paramount+ (Free-Trial). Other options: TUDN App TUDN USA, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tunning DAZN.

Manchester City reached the Champions League semi-final after defeating Atletico Madrid 1-0 on the aggregate. A goalless draw in the Spanish capital was enough for The Citizens to progress to the semi-final for the second season running. The team led by Pep Guardiola is undefeated at the Etihad in the Champions League since a 2-1 loss to Lyon back in September 2018. Furthermore, Manchester City are at the top of the Premier League standings with 80 points, and in their last match defeated Watford FC 5-1.

On the other hand, Real Madrid reached the Champions League semi-final after beating Chelsea 5-4 on the aggregate. Carlo Ancelotti's side enter the first leg having battled past Osasuna 3-1 on Wednesday, April 20, also, El Merengue will visit Manchester City on a six-game winning streak away from home across all competitions.

Manchester City’s probable lineups

Manchester City will have to cope without Joao Cancelo for the first leg, as the Portuguese picked up his third caution of the tournament at the Wanda Metropolitano. Guardiola will have to analyze whether Kyle Walker is in condition to play due to an ankle issue, and it remains to be seen if John Stones will battle back from a muscular injury.

Manchester City probable starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesús, Sterling.

Real Madrid’s probable lineups

Real Madrid do not have any suspension concerns. However, David Alaba was taken off with a thigh issue against Osasuna and is in doubt for the match. Casemiro also remains a major doubt with an issue in the same area. Both players were restricted to indoor work on Saturday alongside Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, and Mariano Diaz.

Real Madrid probable starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Júnior.