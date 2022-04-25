Manchester City and Real Madrid will face each other for the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Manchester City and Real Madrid will have to decide which of the two will advance to the grand final when they meet for the first leg of these UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Find out here all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

It will undoubtedly be a very interesting semifinal between two strong teams from the continent, and current leaders of their local leagues. On the one hand, the locals have just won 5-1 in the Premier League against Watford. In the quarterfinals they had a difficult series against Atletico Madrid, playing a great first leg, but being very uncomfortable and far from their level in the second. We will have to see what version of the "Citizens" will be seen in these two games.

On the other side will be Real Madrid, who for La Liga beat Osasuna 3-1 in their last game. Their quarter-final series was one of the most exciting in this UEFA Champions League, beating Chelsea 3-1 in England but losing by the same result in Spain. In extra time, Karim Benzema gave the pass to the semifinals to the "Merengues". The Madrid team has proven to be very irregular, sometimes having excellent games and other disastrous ones.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV and Paramount +

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two teams are very close in the 7 games they played against each other. The dominators are Real Madrid, but only for one game since they won 3 times, compared to 2 for Manchester City. In addition, there were 2 draws.

The last confrontation between them took place on August 7, 2020 for the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2019/2020. On that occasion it was a 2-1 victory for the "Citizens", which served to eliminate Real Madrid (the first leg had also been won by the English team by the same result).

How to watch or live stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the US and Canada

The match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid for the first leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League semifinals will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and Paramount+, and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Manchester City are the favorites with 1.50 odds, while Real Madrid have 6.25. A tie would finish in a 4.33 payout.

BetMGM Manchester City 1.50 Tie 4.33 Real Madrid 6.25

