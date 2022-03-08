Manchester City will face Sporting Lisbon this Wednesday, March 9 at the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US and Canada.

Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon will face each other this Wednesday, March 9 at the Etihad Stadium for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Find out here all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

Manchester City arrive to this UEFA Champions League round of 16 game at an excellent time, having won the Manchester Derby 4-1 at the weekend thanks to a tremendous performance from the entire team. The "Citizens" feel more candidates than ever and want to show that they are here to fight for important things.

On Sporting Lisbon's side, believing that they are in search of a miracle might be a too optimistic thought. It would be more accurate to say that they will seek to close this round of 16 series in the most dignified way possible, after having lost the game in the first leg by 5-0 and also playing then at home.

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Live Stream in the US: Paramount + and FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two rivals there are not many clashes. Only 3 have been recorded in all of history, one of which was the one they played a few weeks ago for the first leg of this round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-0 victory for the "Citizens". The other two were also for the round of 16, but from the 2011/2012 UEFA Europa League. On that occasion, it was a 1-0 victory for Sporting, and another for Manchester City 3-2.

How to watch or live stream Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon the US and Canada

The match between Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon for the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: Galavision, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App.

Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Manchester City are the favorites with 1.15 odds, while Sporting Lisbon have 17.00. A tie would finish in a 8.50 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of the UEFA Champions League through BetMGM.

BetMGM Manchester City 1.15 Tie 8.50 Sporting Lisbon 17.00

*Odds via BetMGM