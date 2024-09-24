Manchester City vs Watford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Manchester City will play against Watford for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

Manchester City are set to face Watford in the third round of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup, and fans will have plenty of options to catch the match. The game will be available on traditional TV broadcasts and through various live streaming platforms, making it easy for supporters to follow all the action in your country.

[Watch Manchester City vs Watford online in the US on Paramount+]

Manchester City remain top contenders in every competition they enter. The Citizens, coming off a strong start in the Premier League, are once again favorites in the Carabao Cup, a tournament they’ve consistently excelled in. With their depth and quality, City are expected to make a deep run, but as with any knockout competition, one poor performance could derail their hopes.

Watford, currently battling in the Championship, understand the unpredictability of this Carabao Cup and will be aiming to pull off a shock result. Despite facing one of the strongest teams in Europe, the Hornets will look to take advantage of any misstep from City, hoping to cause an early upset and boost their own season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester City vs Watford: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 25)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 25)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 25)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 25)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 25)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Watford’s James Morris – IMAGO / PA Images

Advertisement

Manchester City vs Watford: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: DAZN Canada

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports+

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

UK: Sky Sports+

USA: Paramount+