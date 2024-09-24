Trending topics:
Manchester City vs Watford: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Manchester City will play against Watford for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

Manchester City are set to face Watford in the third round of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup, and fans will have plenty of options to catch the match. The game will be available on traditional TV broadcasts and through various live streaming platforms, making it easy for supporters to follow all the action in your country.

Manchester City remain top contenders in every competition they enter. The Citizens, coming off a strong start in the Premier League, are once again favorites in the Carabao Cup, a tournament they’ve consistently excelled in. With their depth and quality, City are expected to make a deep run, but as with any knockout competition, one poor performance could derail their hopes.

Watford, currently battling in the Championship, understand the unpredictability of this Carabao Cup and will be aiming to pull off a shock result. Despite facing one of the strongest teams in Europe, the Hornets will look to take advantage of any misstep from City, hoping to cause an early upset and boost their own season.

Manchester City vs Watford: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 25)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 25)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 25)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 25)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 25)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Watford: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN SPORTS 2
Canada: DAZN Canada
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports+
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
UK: Sky Sports+
USA: Paramount+

