In a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan the World Cup star made damning statements about Manchester United’s status as a club, its manager, and feeling betrayed by everyone.

In a rare moment of authenticity for sports stars, Cristiano Ronaldo did not hold back, he let his feelings be known regarding his current situation at Manchester United. Ronaldo sat down with Piers Morgan before joining Portugal for the World Cup.

During the shocking interview the former Real Madrid legend hit Manchester United hard, stating the club had made “zero progress” since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. Ronaldo also questioned the logic behind choices the club has made regarding hiring Ralf Rangnick and working under Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo was scathing towards the former Manchester United boss, “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him” and even harder on the current one, “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.”

Manchester United to issue Cristiano Ronaldo punishment

It has been a very difficult past year for Cristiano Ronaldo, blamed by media and sports pundits for the ills of Manchester United and suffering the loss of his newborn baby in April. Ronaldo has looked visibly frustrated before and after the heartbreaking incident.

Nonetheless it does not excuse certain actions, Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs this season and has missed the last two weeks on sick leave.

According to the Telegraph the Manchester United brass which includes ten Hag are set for an “emergency” meeting to determine what kind of punishment Ronaldo will face. Ronaldo has left the club looking ahead to the World Cup and is not expected to return until at least a month from now.

Ten Hag, chief executive Richard Arnold, football director John Murtough as well as co-chairman and owner Joel Glazer will take part in this meeting where it could end up having the club cut ties with the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo has had only 4 starts in 14 Premier League games this season with just one goal.