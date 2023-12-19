Manchester United is having a miserable season, 9-7-1 in the Premier League, and somehow in seventh place. Out of Europe all together after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group.

With rumors that Erik ten Hag’s time at the helm of the team is on its final stand, the brass at Manchester United need to do something to at least crack the top 4 this season.

According to Sport Bible, Manchester United football director John Murtough traveled to Saudi Arabia looking to see if there are any takers for three “undesirables” at ManU.



Who does Manchester United want to sell?



According to the report, Anthony Martial, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are on the selling block. It is also reported that Jadon Sancho is also up for sale after completely falling off of Manchester United’s first team.



Many of the clubs Murtough spoke with already have all their overseas player positions filled up and that a new splash signing looks unlikely.



What’s next for Jadon Sancho?



One of the brightest prospects of English football is just erased from Manchester United and the latest rumor about the talented winger is that German side RB Leipzig would be interested in Sancho.



Sancho began his career in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund playing four seasons and scoring 50 goals in 137 games for the Yellow and Black.