Aston Villa pulled off a great come-from-behind win over Brentford on Sunday, but things got so spicy on the field that the tension continued even after the final whistle. In fact, Emiliano Martinez was mocked by the Bees’ social media team.

The Argentine goalkeeper was once again involved in a scuffle, this time with Neal Maupay. The French striker ran into the Argentine goalkeeper, who fell to the ground as if he had been seriously hit by his opponent.

“All the best in your recovery, Emi!” Brentford ironically wrote on their TikTok post as Martinez was seemingly faking pain as he tried to convince the referee to punish Maupay.

Either way, Martinez later claimed revenge by pushing Maupay before taking a free kick. That’s when things got even more heated between them, as the Argentine tried to pick Maupay up by his shirt. Both of them ended up only with a yellow card, though.

Aston Villa hands Brentford another loss to extend their unbeaten streak

The Martinez-Maupay gave a lot to talk about after the game. But the most interesting storyline about the Villans’ win is the way they turned things around, staying within touching distance of the Premier League top spot.

Unai Emery’s team started trailing 0-1 as Keane Lewis-Potter scored his first Premier League goal for the hosts just before halftime. The away side, however, managed to claim all three points thanks to late goals from Alex Moreno and Ollie Watkins.

With this result, Aston Villa extended their winning streak to three games, making it six without a loss. This string of great results sees Martinez and company third in the Premier League standings with 38 points, just one shy of leaders Arsenal.

Brentford, on the other hand, are now on a three-game losing streak, sitting 12th with 19 points in 17 matches.