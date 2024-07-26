Dak Prescott is still waiting for a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys and, in a surprising turn of events, Jerry Jones spoke about the situation during the start of training camp.

“I’m all in. I do not think that this will be his last year with the Cowboys at all. It’s pretty clear. I want to say it, if it hadn’t been clear of much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team. Players do play better when he is out there.”

After that statement, when the quarterback was asked about his future in the NFL, Dak revealed that his quest to win a Super Bowl might end up with another team.

Will Dak Prescott leave the Dallas Cowboys?

Even though Jerry Jones emphasized a contract extension is the plan for Dak Prescott, the player chose a more cautious approach and didn’t guarantee his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s a two-way street. They have wants, I have wants. I think I’ve deserved that understanding that this is a business. At the end of the day, it’s a business. That’s not something to fear (leaving Cowboys). That may be a reality for me one day. May not be my decision.”

Why Dak Prescott hasn’t signed a new contract with Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott might not sign a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys soon because he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Jerry Jones cannot franchise tag him and, considering the current market at the position, the quarterback has all the leverage to become the highest paid player in NFL history.

If the Cowboys don’t write that paycheck in the upcoming weeks, there’s no question Dak will have multiple offers next year. Of course, the big problem could be an injury, but, if he avoids that, the numbers of the deal could be massive.

“The freedom that I have is be where your feet are. Make the most of it. Be confident in yourself. Make your team better. I love my teammates. I love that locker room. I love being a Dallas Cowboy. So, that’s what allows me to be free and focused. Who knows what comes? I’ve through a lot of adversity personally. It’s about taking it one day at a time.”