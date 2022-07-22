With Cristiano Ronaldo's future in doubt, Manchester United are reportedly looking to bolster their offense by signing some new players this summer. One possible addition to the team is a former player who played for the club recently. Here, find out more about it.

Having stayed in Europe to deal with family matters during Manchester United's pre-season matches in Thailand and Australia, Cristiano Ronaldo has missed all of the team's training so far. The 37-year-old striker's desire to leave the club this summer for a UEFA Champions League club became public knowledge in early July, but no offers have been offered.

Next week, the Old Trafford side will travel to Oslo to take on Atletico Madrid, followed by a home game against Rayo Vallecano. It is still unknown whether Ronaldo will play, but Erik ten Hag stated that the situation didn't worry him and that he was only waiting for his player to return.

"Concerning is maybe not the right word. I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well. They are in good shape and I have further focus on that and develop that. I cannot wait for Ronaldo to come in and then we will integrate him," the Dutchman stated when asked how the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was doing recently.

Manchester United and Barcelona to do more business together

As CR7's future with the club is uncertain, reports indicate that the Old Trafford side will focus on bolstering their frontline this summer. Despite the Portuguese's uncertain future, Erik Ten Hag reportedly wants to strengthen his team's attack this year.

As a result, a recent rumor indicates that Memphis Depay is once again being discussed as a possible summer acquisition for Manchester United. As a result, the Red Devils have already spoken to Barcelona about the possibility of a transfer.

United might start talking to the Blaugrana about a move for the Dutch forward as early as this summer, given that the two sides are already in frequent contact over the probable transfer of Frenkie De Jong.

According to Spanish journalist, Gerard Romero, Erik ten Hag has 'always been interested' in making a solid bid for the Barcelona attacker in the next summer transfer window. The La Liga giants are reportedly prepared to deal with the 28-year-old for a price in the region of €20 million.