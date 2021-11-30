Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday, December 2, for Matchday 14 of Premier League 2021/22 season. Here, check out the possible lineups of both teams for this game.

Manchester United and Arsenal will face each other for Matchday 14 of Premier League 2021/22. The Red Devils, still under the lead of Michael Carrick, want to add three points at home to ease the transition after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

The hosts are coming to this match after getting a point from their visit to Stamford Bridge. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring, with Cristiano Ronaldo being on the bench, and Jorginho’s goal equalized things for Chelsea.

United are eight in the league with 18 points so far. On the other hand, Arsenal defeated Newcastle 2-0 with goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to recover from their 4-0 loss against Liverpool. The Gunners are fifth in the table.

Manchester United’s probable starting eleven

Harry Maguire will be available again after losing the last match for suspension. Cristiano Ronaldo could be back in the starting eleven after being benched in the last game. However, Garrick won’t have Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane, with the three injured.

This could be Manchester United's possible starting lineup against Arsenal: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred, McTominay; Fernandes; Sancho, Ronaldo.

Arsenal’s possible lineup

Meanwhile, for the Gunners, Saka is in doubt for this match after he went down holding his groin in the Newcastle win. Arteta subsequently confirmed that the 20-year-old suffered a muscular problem.

This could be Arsenal's possible starting lineup against Manchester United: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga; Martinelli, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang.