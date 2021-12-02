Manchester United and Arsenal will clash off today at Old Trafford in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game in different parts of the world.

Manchester United will come against Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 14th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season today, December 2, 2021, at 3:15 PM (ET). Here, you will find the time of this Premier League derby soccer game and where to watch it from different parts of the world. For example, in Canada, you can watch the match on DAZN.

This will be their 59th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in 24 games so far; Arsenal have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and a great number of even 18 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 30, 2021, when the game ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium in London in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET), 2:15 PM (CT), 1:15 PM (MT), 12:15 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:15 PM (PT), 1:15 PM (MT), 2:15 PM (CT), 3:15 PM (ET), 4:15 PM (AT)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

UK: 8:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Manchester United vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: ESPN Sur, Star+

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN Brasil

United States: Peacock

Canada: DAZN

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

UK: Premier Player HD, Amazon Prime Video

Germany: Sky Ticket, Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go

France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Décalé, RMC Sport 1, Free

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN