Manchester United vs Barnsley: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Manchester United will face Barnsley for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

Manchester United are set to take on Barnsley in the third round of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup, a matchup that promises plenty of excitement. Fans will have multiple ways to catch the action, with both traditional TV broadcasts and live streaming platforms available, ensuring supporters everywhere can tune in and enjoy the contest.

[Watch Manchester United vs Barnsley online in the US on Paramount+]

Manchester United kicks off their Carabao Cup campaign as one of the favorites for the title. Despite a shaky start to their Premier League season, the Red Devils have shown they’re built for knockout tournaments. Last season’s FA Cup victory and their triumph in the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup are testaments to their ability to perform when it matters most.

Facing off against League One side Barnsley, who currently sit 7th in the table, United are eager to secure a straightforward win and avoid unnecessary complications. While Barnsley enters as clear underdogs, they’ll be looking to spring an upset and make life difficult for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Barnsley: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barnsley FC midfielder Adam Phillips – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Barnsley: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 2

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Paramount+