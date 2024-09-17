Trending topics:
Manchester United vs Barnsley: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Manchester United will face Barnsley for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in your country.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes
© IMAGO / Every Second MediaManchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

By Leonardo Herrera

Manchester United are set to take on Barnsley in the third round of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup, a matchup that promises plenty of excitement. Fans will have multiple ways to catch the action, with both traditional TV broadcasts and live streaming platforms available, ensuring supporters everywhere can tune in and enjoy the contest.

[Watch Manchester United vs Barnsley online in the US on Paramount+]

Manchester United kicks off their Carabao Cup campaign as one of the favorites for the title. Despite a shaky start to their Premier League season, the Red Devils have shown they’re built for knockout tournaments. Last season’s FA Cup victory and their triumph in the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup are testaments to their ability to perform when it matters most.

Facing off against League One side Barnsley, who currently sit 7th in the table, United are eager to secure a straightforward win and avoid unnecessary complications. While Barnsley enters as clear underdogs, they’ll be looking to spring an upset and make life difficult for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Barnsley: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barnsley FC midfielder Adam Phillips – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United vs Barnsley: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Bet365
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6, beIN Sports English 2
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports+, Sky Ultra HD
USA: Paramount+

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

