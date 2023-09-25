Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023-2024 Carabao Cup in your country

Manchester United and Crystal Palace face each other this Tuesday, September 26 in what will be the third round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The third round of the Carabao Cup has commenced, and as the stronger teams emerge, the matchups become more intriguing. One of the contenders vying for a top spot in the competition is unquestionably Manchester United, even though they’ve had a lackluster start to the season.

The defending champions of this cup are eager to reverse their fortunes, and securing a spot in the next round is paramount. Their opponents will be Crystal Palace, who have also had a less than stellar beginning in the Premier League. They may not be the favorites in this match, but they will aim to surprise the “Red Devils.”

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 27)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 27)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 27)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 27)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 27)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 27)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 27)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 27)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Action 24

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Cool TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: Cool TV

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: ESPN+