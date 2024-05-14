Manchester United will receive Newcastle for the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Manchester United are set to take on Newcastle in Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Get ready for an in-depth preview of this eagerly awaited showdown. Discover the multitude of ways to catch every moment, whether it’s through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services available in your country.

The Premier League season is reaching its climax, yet the competition remains so thrilling that much remains to be decided. This includes both the midweek fixtures, comprising those from Matchday 34 that are yet to be played, and the upcoming weekend matches of Matchday 38.

The champions have yet to be crowned, and teams are still vying for qualification spots in cup competitions. Manchester United and Newcastle are among those contending for these positions. The “Magpies” currently sit on 57 points, level with Chelsea but with a superior goal difference. Meanwhile, the “Red Devils” have 54 points, meaning only a victory will keep their aspirations alive.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 16)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 16)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 16)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 16)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Newcastle United FC forward Alexander Isak – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes Live, USA Network, NBC Sports App.