Manchester United will play against Real Sociedad for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Manchester United will host Real Sociedad at the Old Trafford Stadium for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Legue Group E. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream free. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ (Free Trial) to watch this game. In Canada, you can watch this game on DAZN.

Manchester United come off with an unbeaten streak of 4 games won. In fact, the team under Erik Ten Hag's management, the Red Devils decided not to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, and Harry Maguire as starters. However, in a European cup game, the former Real Madrid's players could make a difference.

On the other side, Real Sociedad didn't start the season as expected. In fact, they even let go their main striker Alexander Isak. So, the team managed by Imanol Alguacil doesn't have it easy in this year's European tournament.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Date

Manchester United and Real Sociedad will face-off on Thursday, September 8, 2022 for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group E at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. Both teams will seek to start off good with a win.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad in the US and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League game between Manchester United and Real Sociedad is set to kick on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) or Paramount+ (Free Trial) in the US, and DAZN for Canada. Other available options in the US are: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and UniMás.