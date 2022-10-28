Manchester United and West Ham face off on Sunday at Old Trafford in the 14th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Check out here the probable lineups for this matc

Manchester United and West Ham will clash at Old Trafford in Manchester on the Matchday 14 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 9:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this English Premier League soccer game. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 53rd league meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 32 games so far; West Ham United have celebrated a victory seven times to this day, and the remaining 13 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 22, 2022, when the Red Devils won with a final result of 1-0 at home in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester United probable lineup

With Anthony Martial still out, Manchester United will be missing a key player for their Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday. Despite Erik ten Hag's best efforts, the French striker has only played 133 minutes this season due to a back issue and it remains to see if he will be available to participate in the World Cup.

Injuries have also prevented Aaron Wan-Bissaka from playing. Meanwhile, in the battle to get back into the starting lineup against West Ham, Luke Shaw, and Jadon Sancho all find themselves in the mix. Marcus Rashford is the favorite of the Dutchman ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and hence the more probable starter up top.

Manchester United possible XI:

West Ham probable lineup

The Hammers may start Flynn Downes in midfield in place of Lucas Paqueta, who is questionable after injuring his shoulder in the 1-1 draw at Southampton. Though Craig Dawson is close to making a return, Thilo Kehrer and Kurt Zouma may continue to start in the back line after helping to preserve a clean sheet against Bournemouth.

West Ham possible XI:

