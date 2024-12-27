NFL News: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends clear reaction to Travis Kelce's franchise record

The Kansas City Chiefs continue on their steady path to winning another Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL and the team’s stars are backing up that goal by proving their level on the field. Tight end Travis Kelce set an all-time record in the Week 17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and received a clear reaction from teammate Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs have a 15-1 record and officially clinched the top playoff spot in the AFC with their latest victory. This gives them home field advantage in the playoffs. With days of rest ahead of them and a noticeable lull, the main debate in Kansas City revolves around their roster’s record.

Against the Steelers, Kelce made Chiefs history by catching a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. It was the 77th touchdown reception of his career, moving the 35-year-old past legendary tight end Tony Gonzalez for most touchdown receptions in franchise history.

Mahomes’ reaction to Kelce’s record with the Chiefs.

“I was extremely excited. I’ve been trying to get him a touchdown the last few weeks. I wanted to do it at Arrowhead. That play that Xavier almost caught last week where I was trying to throw it to him didn’t happen,” reacted Mahomes about Kelce’s franchise record at a press conference.

“Happy we got it done in the regular season. Now we can just play football. He’s done so much for this organization on and off the field. For him to have the career that he’s had has been special. I know at the end of the day, he wants to win the ring more than anything. It’s awesome he can have that accomplishment,” completed Mahomes.

Other record numbers for Kelce at the Chiefs

In addition to his historic touchdown receptions mark, Kelce surpassed 1000 career receptions, now with 1004 receptions. He became the first player in Chiefs history to reach that number of career receptions and is the third tight end in NFL history to reach the milestone.