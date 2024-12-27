MLB Rumors: Yankees ready to make bold move for all-star pitcher after losing Juan Soto

After losing out on Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the New York Yankees have swiftly pivoted, making a series of strategic moves to strengthen their roster for the upcoming MLB season. With key acquisitions like Paul Goldschmidt, Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Devin Williams, the Yankees are positioning themselves for success. However, one crucial piece still remains to be added.

Analyst Rucker Haringey reports that the Yankees are close to finalizing their “Plan B” with the signing of left-handed reliever Tanner Scott. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Scott could secure a contract worth $54 million, making it a major addition to the Yankees’ bullpen.

“The Yankees bullpen still needs to add a lefty who can get hitters out in high-leverage situations,” Haringey wrote. “While the organization has shown interest in bringing Tim Hill back into the fold, that shouldn’t stop them from going after the best southpaw reliever available in free agency.”

“Tanner Scott is that guy,” Haringey continued. “The struggles he’s endured with control over the years have limited his effectiveness, but he made the All-Star team for the first time in 2024. He features a plus fastball and a sharp slider that allow him to get hitters on both sides of the plate out. That versatility will add to his price tag in free agency and his appeal to the Yankees.”

Miami Marlins pitcher Tanner Scott 66 is throwing during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Corona, N.Y. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Scott: A High-Impact Reliever

Scott, known for his powerful fastball and sharp slider, has the potential to become a dominant force in the Yankees’ bullpen. While his control issues have been a concern in the past, the 2024 season marked a significant turning point in his career. Scott’s growth was evident, as he earned a well-deserved spot in the All-Star Game, showcasing both his potential and his ability to perform under pressure.

The Cost of Ambition

This MLB offseason’s moves, capped by the potential signing of Scott, signal the Yankees’ ambitious drive to reclaim their position at the top of the American League and make a serious push for the World Series.

