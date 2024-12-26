Serena Williams didn’t just change the rules of tennis; she completely rewrote them. With her fierce style, commanding presence, and unwavering determination, she has become a living legend in the sport.

She’s not just an extraordinary athlete; she’s also an example of how talent, combined with vision and strategy, can transform victories on the court into a dynasty and financial empire worthy of admiration.

Thanks to her triumphs, accolades and trophies, she has solidified her reign as the queen of tennis, amassing an extravagant fortune. Her net worth continues to grow year after year, fueled by her smart strategies and business acumen.

What is Serena Williams’ net worth?

Serena Williams, considered one of the greatest tennis players in history and one of the richest in sports, has amassed an impressive fortune, with a net worth of $300 million as of December 2024, as Forbes reported.

Serena Williams of the United States thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Throughout her tennis career, she earned over $94 million in prize money, making her the highest-earning female player on the court. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, also contributes to their combined wealth.

When considering the couple’s joint net worth, they have a total of $330 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade. Also, Marca reported that even in retirement, she continues to accumulate wealth in significant amounts.

Beyond the fortune she earned with her tennis achievements, Serena has also established herself as a formidable figure in the business world, particularly in fashion, where she has been a trendsetter for many years.

Serena Williams’ endorsements and investments

Serena Williams has masterfully combined her athletic success with a flawless financial strategy, propelling her to become one of the richest and most influential athletes in the world, largely thanks to her impressive endorsements.

Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia with the trophy following the Women’s Final between Serena Williams and Jessica Pegula of the USA on day seven of the 2020 Women’s ASB Classic. (Source: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Throughout her career, she has been the face of renowned brands like Nike, signing a multi-million-dollar contract in 2004 that spanned several years, cementing her status as a sports and fashion icon.

Beyond her association with Nike, she has collaborated with giants such as Gatorade, Gucci, Wilson and Chase Bank, contributing not only her presence but also her charismatic personality and inspiring story of perseverance.

However, her entrepreneurial vision extends far beyond endorsements. In 2014, she founded Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm that has invested in over 60 innovative startups, with a special focus on companies led by women and minorities.

This initiative reflects her commitment to equity and her keen ability to identify emerging trends in areas such as technology, sustainability, and wellness. Among her most notable projects are investments in Impossible Foods and MasterClass.

Serena Williams’ real estate holdings

Serena Williams, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022, has diversified her real estate investments over the years, acquiring and selling properties in various locations.

Serena Williams, former professional tennis player and Managing Partner of Serena Ventures, speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit on December 04, 2024. (Source: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In 2020, she purchased a mansion in Palm Beach for approximately $6.6 million. The property, formerly owned by baseball player Yadier Molina, features 970 square meters of construction on a 1.6-hectare lot.

In 2017, she bought a Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills for $5.5 million. Located in Summit Estates, the property has three floors, five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms, according to ABC.

That same year, she also acquired a mansion in Bel Air for $6.6 million. This property includes six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half-bath, along with an extensive outdoor area with a pool and gardens.

In addition to her properties in the United States, she owns residences in Paris, France, although specific details about these properties are not widely known, except that one is an apartment with views of the Eiffel Tower.

Over the years, she has sold several properties, including a house in Palm Beach Gardens for $2.3 million and, in 2019, her mansion in the Stone Canyon area near Bel Air for $6.7 million, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

