A few months ago, Jerry Jones made one of the most important decisions in his tenure as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. After a long period of uncertainty, Dak Prescott received a historic four-year, $240 million contract extension.

Additionally, Jones didn’t stop there and also offered another star, CeeDee Lamb, a new deal that gives him $34 million annually, making him one of the top-paid players at the wide receiver position.

However, the results in 2024 were disappointing. The Cowboys won’t win the Super Bowl and couldn’t even make the playoffs. As a result, one of the big questions in the NFL is whether Jones regrets spending so much money on Dak.

How long is Dak Prescott’s contract with the Cowboys?

Dak Prescott received a four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys before becoming one of the most coveted free agents in 2025. The quarterback is currently the highest paid player in NFL history.

Now, seeing that the team is winning more games with Cooper Rush, Jerry Jones was asked in an interview with 105.3 The Fan if he should have waited longer before giving Dak an extension.

“Well, no. No. Not at all. What it shows you is if players are the right stuff, they get better the most reps they have. Cooper Rush will get better the more reps he has from here. That’s critical. The more reps they can take, the better they will get. That’s what you’re seeing with Cooper Rush.”