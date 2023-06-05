Talk about hot chocolate! Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is reportedly caught in a sticky situation. Brazilian gossip reporter Leo Dias reported that Casemiro has been having an affair with a model named Sinttya Ramos.

The journalist published a screenshot that allegedly shows messages between the two. The report indicated that the affair between the ManU star and the model lasted for five years and ended in 2022.

Casemiro’s wife Anna Mariana denies the rumors of infidelity on Instagram posting, “Oh man, really? Best to investigate your sources first, I just look around and know it’s not him.”

Who is Sinttya Ramos?

Sinttya Ramos worked at as a salesperson in Lindt chocolate store until it is reported she quit her job to enjoy life with Casemiro. The report goes on to claim that Ramos even traveled with Casemiro to Spain, Brazil, and even England.

Ramos is Brazilian and is living in Spain and has a social media following of 29,500 on Instagram. On her Instagram profile she has written, “What is to be, has a lot of strength.. “