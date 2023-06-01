Harry Maguire was signed by Manchester United in 2019 paying a record-fee for a defender in that historic transfer from Leicester City. The impressive six-year agreement (with an option for a seventh) clearly meant he was the future at the position.

It seemed like a win-win situation as many experts considered him the next top-defender in a long and great history from England with names such as Bobby Moore, John Terry, Jack Charlton or Rio Ferdinand.

However, Harry Maguire has been a disappointment in the last months and, as a consequence, no one knew for sure if he would have another chance at the Premier League with Manchester United. Now, the club just announced a major decision.

Manchester United make final decision on Harry Maguire

During his career, Harry Maguire has played for clubs such as Sheffield United, Hull City, Wigan, Leicester City and then, finally, Manchester United. He arrived to Old Trafford as a huge leader in a major rebuilding process, but, that never became a reality, especially when Erik ten Hag arrived as coach in 2022.

So, according to a report from Sky Sports, Manchester United won’t consider Maguire next season and have offered him a $12 million pay-off to leave. Right now, the defender has two more years in his contract. If he accepts the deal, the 30-year old is free to sign with any team he wants.

Of course, Harry Maguire could also decide to stay as his salary will still be massive even if he doesn’t play at all. In practical terms, Manchester United are offering him an entire year of salary in advance for him to void the last part of the agreement.

Whether Maguire accepts or not, it’s yet to be seen. Considering his bad performances in recent months, the problem for him could be the lack of offers compared to the salary he’s actually receiving. That would be the crossroad: playing time or money.