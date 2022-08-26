Club America is probably the biggest favorite to win the Apertura 2022, but this week they'll have a tough matchup against Mazatlan. Here you will find the details about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Liga MX is entering their final games of the regular season of the Apertura 2022 and this Matchday 11 will have a very interesting game between Mazatlan and Club America. In this article you will find all the details about this game, such as predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match in the US.

Mazatlan has not been the best since since its arrival to Liga MX. This year has not been different as they only have 11 points after 10 games, but there's still time for them to change things up and enter into the 12 first places.

With Club America everything is different. Nowadays, the Azulcremas are seen as the favorites to win this year's title. Fernando Ortiz has managed to be one of the best coaches with a powerful team in his hands.

Mazatlan vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 26, 2022.

Time: 22:05 PM (ET)

Location: Kraken Stadium, Mazatlan, Sinaloa .

Mazatlan vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 22:05 PM

CT: 21:05 PM

MT: 20:05 PM

PT: 19:05 PM

Mazatlan vs Club America: Storylines

Mazatlan arrives to this match with two draws in a row. Its most recent win was against Leon by a 0-3 score, but the team has not been able to add three points constantly and they are outside Playoff bounds as today.

As for Club America, the team is living one of its best moments in recent years. Last week they defeated Cruz Azul by a 7-0 score and they proved that they have a powerful attack and a solid defense.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mazatlan vs Club America in the U.S.

This Matchday 11 game of the Apertura 2022 in Liga MX between Mazatlan and Club America will only broadcast in the United States through VIX+.

Mazatlan vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Obviously, Club America is seen as the favorite for the oddsmakers with a -160. The home team, despite playing in its stadium, have a +400. The draw is set with a +280.

BetMGM Mazatlan +400 Tie +280 Club America -160

* Odds via BetMGM