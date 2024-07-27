With their Paris 2024 Olympic Games debut just around the corner, Team USA Basketball is putting the finishing touches on their preparations for their highly anticipated opening game against Serbia. The matchup promises to be a significant test as the American squad looks to make a strong statement right from the start of the tournament.

Facing Nikola Jokić and his team in tomorrow’s opening game will be no easy feat. That’s why Steve Kerr and his coaching staff will need to maximize their game plan and utilize all of their resources to ensure a strong performance on the court.

Fortunately for the team and all Team USA fans, Coach Steve Kerr has addressed the situation regarding Kevin Durant and his potential presence in the opening game: “Let’s hope he plays”, Kerr said to usatoday.com. “We’ve seen him looking quite good in recent practices, and we’re continuing to monitor his situation closely.”

Also coach Kerr stated: “So far so good. He came through the scrimmage two days ago pretty well. … Having coached him before, he’s one of the few guys I’ve been around who can step back out on the court and look like Kevin Durant, a player of his caliber. Most players it would take some time to get your rhythm back, and it will, too, for him to a certain extent. But he’s pretty special.”

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates during the second half of a Men’s Basketball quarterfinals game between Team United States and Team Australia on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 05, 2021 in Saitama, Japan.

In remarks to the press, Kevin Durant stated: “Each day has been getting better. Just checking things off the list.” In a video posted on Team USA’s social media, Durant was seen in excellent form. His teammate LeBron James also commented: “He looked extremely well the other day in practice. His wind, his rhythm will continue to come. But if we’re able to get him back, it makes a huge impact for everybody.”

Kevin Durant’s injury before Olympics

The seasoned Phoenix Suns star was a question mark up until the final moments regarding his inclusion in the Team USA roster for the Paris 2024 Olympics. His calf strain had kept him sidelined from both training sessions and preparatory games leading up to the Games.

Despite this, Coach Steve Kerr chose to keep Durant on the roster, unlike his teammate Kawhi Leonard, who was replaced by Derrick White after it was confirmed that Leonard’s injury would prevent him from competing effectively.

The USA men’s basketball schedule

The USA Basketball team faces three tough challenges on their path to the final podium: