The Liga MX Apertura 2022 is set to start. Here, check out everything you need to know about the first tournament of the season such as schedule, dates, fixture, results, standings and how to watch it in the US.

The opening tournament of the 2022-23 Liga MX season is about to start. As a matter of fact, Liga MX Apertura 2022 is set to start on Friday, July 1. The current Liga MX Champions Atlas won back-to-back titles last season. If you want to watch the Liga MX Apertura in the US, tune in to fuboTV.

In the 76th professional season, there are a total of 18 teams that will compete to be crown the new Mexican league champions. The season is usually divided in two tournaments, the Apertura 2022 and Clausura 2023.

There will be two champions in the current season. First, Cruz Azul as Super Copa Liga MX Champions and Atlas, the back-to-back Champions of the 75th professional season in the two past tournaments. Check out the full schedule for the Liga MX Apertura 2022.

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Schedule and Key Dates

The Liga MX Apertura 2022 Regular season will start on Friday, July 1 and it will finish on Friday, October 2. Then the Reclassification Playoffs come in, afterwards the Liga MX Playoffs will be set in place, where the 8 best teams will play for the Liga MX trophy. Here are the key dates to remember.

Regular season : Friday, July 1 - Friday, October 2

: Friday, July 1 - Friday, October 2 Reclassification Playoffs : Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9

: Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9 Liga MX Quaterfinals : Wednesday, October 12 - Sunday, October 16

: Wednesday, October 12 - Sunday, October 16 Liga MX Semifinals : Wednesday, October 19 - Sunday, October 23

: Wednesday, October 19 - Sunday, October 23 Liga MX Finals: Thursday, October 27 and Sunday, October 30

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Schedule: Fixture and Results

The Liga MX Apertura 2022 is set to start on Friday, July 1. In case you want to sync up your calendar to watch every game of this first tournament of the season. Check out the full schedule, fixture and results below. If you are in the US, watch the Liga MX Apertura 2022 on fuboTV.

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 1

Friday, July 1

Necaxa vs Toluca at 8:00 PM (ET)

Mazatlan vs Club Puebla at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, July 2

Guadalajara vs Juarez at 6:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club America vs Atlas at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, July 3

Pumas UNAM vs Club Tijuana at 1:00 PM (ET)

Atletico San Luis vs Club Leon at 6:00 PM (ET)

Santos Laguna vs Monterrey at 8:00 PM (ET)

Monday, July 4

Club Pachuca vs Queretaro at 10:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 2

Friday, July 8

Mazatlan vs Tigres UANL at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna at 10:00 PM (ET)

Club Tijuana vs Juarez at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, July 9

Guadalajara vs Atletico San Luis at 8:00 PM (ET)

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca at 10:00 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Club America at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, July 10

Toluca vs Atlas at 1:00 PM (ET)

Queretaro vs Necaxa at 6:00 PM (ET)

Club Leon vs Pumas UNAM at 8:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 3

Wednesday, July 13

Club America vs Toluca at 10:00 PM (ET)

Friday, July 15

Club Puebla vs Club Leon at 8:00 PM (ET)

Juarez vs Queretaro at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, July 16

Atlas vs Cruz Azul at 6:00 PM (ET)

Santos Laguna vs Guadalajara at 8:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, July 17

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa at 1:00 PM (ET)

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey at 6:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Club Tijuana at 8:00 PM (ET)

Monday, July 18

Pachuca vs Mazatlan at 8:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 4

Wednesday, July 20

Guadalajara vs Club Leon at 10:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, July 21

Queretaro vs Monterrey at 10:00 PM (ET)

Friday, July 22

Mazatlan vs Atletico San Luis at 8:00 PM (ET)

Necaxa vs Juarez at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, July 23

Toluca vs Santos Laguna at 6:00 PM (ET)

Cruz Azul vs Club Puebla at 8:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Atlas at 10:00 PM (ET)

Club Tijuana vs Club America at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, July 24

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM at 8:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 5

Tuesday, July 26

Atlas vs Club Tijuana at 8:00 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Club Puebla at 8:00 PM (ET)

Juarez vs Tigres UANL at 8:00 PM (ET)

Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul at 10:00 PM (ET)

Club Leon vs Toluca at 10:00 PM (ET)

Wednesday, July 27

Queretaro vs Guadalajara at 8:00 PM (ET)

Necaxa vs Pachuca at 8:00 PM (ET)

Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan at 10:00 PM (ET)

Wednesday, September 14

Club America vs Santos Laguna at 10:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 6

Friday, July 29

Juarez vs Toluca at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, July 30

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa at 6:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Queretaro at 8:00 PM (ET)

Guadalajara vs Pachuca at 10:00 PM (ET)

Club Puebla vs Atletico San Luis at 10:00 PM (ET)

Club Tijuana vs Mazatlan at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, July 31

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey at 1:00 PM (ET)

Santos Laguna vs Atlas at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club Leon vs Club America at 10:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 7

Thursday, August 4

Atlas vs Queretaro at 10:00 PM (ET)

Friday, August 5

Club Puebla vs Pumas UNAM at 8:00 PM (ET)

Mazatlan vs Guadalajara at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, August 6

Club America vs Juarez at 8:00 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Club Leon at 8:00 PM (ET)

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, August 7

Toluca vs Club Tijuana at 1:00 PM (ET)

Atletico San Luis vs Necaxa at 6:00 PM (ET)

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL at 8:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 8

Thursday, August 11

Queretaro vs Atletico San Lusi at 10:00 PM (ET)

Friday, August 12

Necaxa vs Monterrey at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club Tijuana vs Club Puebla at 10:00 PM (ET)

Juarez vs Pachuca at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, August 13

Club Leon vs Mazatlan at 6:00 PM (ET)

Pumas UNAM vs Club America at 8:00 PM (ET)

Guadalajara vs Atlas at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, August 14

Cruz Azul vs Toluca at 6:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Santos Laguna at 8:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 9

Tuesday, August 16

Atlas vs Juarez at 8:00 PM (ET)

Mazatlan vs Queretaro at 9:00 PM (ET)

Club Puebla vs Necaxa at 10:00 PM (ET)

Wednesday, August 17

Toluca vs Monterrey at 8:00 PM (ET)

Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana at 10:00 PM (ET)

Pachuca vs Club America at 10:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, August 18

Santos Laguna vs Club Leon at 8:00 PM (ET)

Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM at 10:00 PM (ET)

Tuesday, September 13

Guadalajara vs Tigres UANL at 10:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 10

Friday, August 19

Necaxa vs Guadalajara at 8:00 PM (ET)

Juarez vs Mazatlan at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, August 20

Queretaro vs Club Tijuana at 6:00 PM (ET)

Atlas vs Club Puebla at 8:00 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club America vs Cruz Azul at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, August 21

Pumas UNAM vs Santos Laguna at 1:00 PM (ET)

Atletico San Luis vs Toluca at 6:00 PM (ET)

Pahuca vs Leon at 9:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 11

Friday, August 26

Club Puebla vs Juarez at 8:00 PM (ET)

Mazatlan vs Club America at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, August 27

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro at 6:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Necaxa at 8:00 PM (ET)

Guadalajara vs Pumas UNAM at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, August 28

Toluca vs Pachuca at 1:00 PM (ET)

Club Leon vs Atlas at 8:00 PM (ET)

Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club Tijuana vs Monterrey at 10:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 12

Thursday, September 1

Atletico San Luis vs Club Tijuana at 8:00 PM (ET)

Queretaro vs Club Puebla at 10:00 PM (ET)

Friday, September 2

Necaxa vs Club Leon at 8:00 PM (ET)

Juarez vs Cruz Azul at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, September 3

Pachuca vs Santos Laguna at 6:00 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Mazatlan at 8:00 PM (ET)

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club America vs Tigres UANL at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, September 4

Toluca vs Guadalajara at 6:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 13

Tuesday, September 6

Club Leon vs Juarez at 8:00 PM (ET)

Santos Laguna vs Necaxa at 8:00 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul at 10:00 PM (ET)

Club America vs Atletico San Luis at 10:00 PM (ET)

Wednesday, September 7

Club Puebla vs Pachuca at 8:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Toluca at 8:00 PM (ET)

Mazatlan vs Atlas at 10:00 PM (ET)

Pumas UNAM vs Queretaro at 10:00 PM (ET)

Club Tijuana vs Guadalajara at 10:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 14

Friday, September 9

Necaxa vs Club America at 8:00 PM (ET)

Juarez vs Monterrey at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, September 10

Queretaro vs Santos Laguna at 6:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Club Leon at 8:00 PM (ET)

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM at 10:00 PM (ET)

Guadalajara vs Club Puebla at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, September 11

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan at 5:00 PM (ET)

Atlas vs Atletico San Luis at 7:00 PM (ET)

Pachuca vs Club Tijuana at 9:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 15

Friday, September 16

Club Puebla vs Tigres UANL at 8:00 PM (ET)

Mazatlan vs Toluca at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, September 17

Atletico San Luis vs Pachuca at 6:00 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Atlas at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club America vs Guadalajara at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, September 18

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul at 6:00 PM (ET)

Santos Laguna vs Juarez at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club Leon vs Queretaro at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club Tijuana vs Necaxa at 10:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 16

Tuesday, August 2

Toluca vs Club Puebla at 8:00 PM (ET)

Wednesday, August 3

Juarez vs Atletico San Luis at 8:00 PM (ET)

Tuesday, August 23

Guadalajara vs Monterrey at 8:00 PM (ET)

Queretaro vs Club America at 10:00 PM (ET)

Necaxa vs Mazatlan at 8:00 PM (ET)

Wednesday, August 24

Cruz Azul vs Club Leon at 8:00 PM (ET)

Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM at 10:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, August 25

Pachuca vs Atlas at 8:00 PM (ET)

Club Tijuana vs Santos Laguna at 10:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Matchday 17

Friday, September 30

Club Puebla vs Club America at 8:00 PM (ET)

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM at 10:00 PM (ET)

Saturday, October 1

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL at 6:00 PM (ET)

Monterrey vs Pachuca at 6:00 PM (ET)

Atlas vs Necaxa at 8:00 PM (ET)

Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara at 10:00 PM (ET)

Sunday, October 2

Toluca vs Queretaro at 1:00 PM (ET)

Santos Laguna vs Mazatlan at 7:00 PM (ET)

Club Leon vs Club Tijuana at 9:00 PM (ET)

Liga MX Apertura 2022 Schedule and Standings

Position Team Pts GP W D L GF GA GF 1 Club America 2 Atlas 3 Atletico San Luis 4 Club Tijuana 5 Juarez 6 Cruz Azul 7 Queretaro 8 Guadalajara 9 Club Leon 10 Mazatlan 11 Necaxa 12 Pachuca 13 Club Puebla 14 Monterrey 15 Santos Laguna 16 Tigres UANL 17 Toluca 18 Pumas UNAM

How to watch Liga MX Apertura 2022 in the US

If you want to watch Club America, Pumas UNAM, Guadalajara, Atlas, Tigres UANL, Monterrey and Cruz Azul play in the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022 in the United States watch all of the Regular season games on fuboTV.

How to watch Liga MX Apertura 2022 anywhere

If you want to watch Club America, Pumas UNAM, Guadalajara, Atlas, Tigres UANL, Monterrey and Cruz Azul play in the Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022 but it is not broadcasted in your country, use Atlas VPN as an alternative.