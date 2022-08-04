Things have apparently changed in PSG as they are trying to be the best European team nowadays. The club is now grounding Messi, Neymar and even Mbappe with some new controversial rules to make them better players.

PSG is trying to become a team that marks a before and after this decade in Europe. But in orde to become the best, they have to think like that and that's why the new controversial rules will ground Lionel Messi, Neymar and even Kylian Mbappe if they get their minds off the track and off the pitch.

It is known that Paris-Saint Germain's big missing throphy is the one from the UEFA Champions League. Despite bringing huge superstars each tourney, the French team has not been able to succeed in this competition and the board has had enough. This year they have the real intention of changing things for them and finally bring the cup to their showcase.

There has been some changes during this last year that could make them think that the Champions League trophy is near. Not only did they fired Mauricio Pochettino and hired Christophe Galtier as new coach, but they also made some adjustments in the board to restructure the team from the roots.

The new controversial rules in PSG's locker room to finally succeed in Champions League

PSG has changed and the newest members of the team are trying to make an impact in the squad. That's why they brought Luis Campos to be the sporting director and he immediately put some controversial rules to have a more competitive team.

According to L'Equipe, Campos now has full confidence of the owners to do whatever he thinks is the best for the team. Now, the sporting director 'grounded' the players as they are not being able to go out in the nights so they don't get distracted by parties.

The players are aware of the rules and they are confident that it will change things up. "If there are players who step out of line, they will be dismissed. No player will be above the group", said Christophe Galtier about the new meassures.