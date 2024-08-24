Trending topics:
Messi over Haaland: Guardiola’s unshakable belief in the greatest forward

Pep Guardiola unhesitatingly chooses the best centre-forward between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against the Atlanta United during the second half at Chase Stadium on May 29, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
© Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against the Atlanta United during the second half at Chase Stadium on May 29, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

By Alexander Rosquez

Erling Haaland has been breaking records in the Premier League since his arrival at Manchester City. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s manager, holds a clear opinion on the matter. In a recent interview, the Spanish coach compared Haaland to Lionel Messi, who is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time.

Despite the comparisons to Messi, Haaland has his own distinct style of play. While Messi is celebrated for his agility and creativity, Haaland is known for his power and efficiency. Both players are phenomenal in their respective eras, making direct comparisons difficult.

Haaland undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him. With his talent and youth, he has the potential to become one of the best players in history. However, when it comes to choosing between the two, Guardiola made his preference clear.

Haaland shines, but Guardiola chooses Messi

During a press conference following a key Manchester City match, Pep Guardiola was asked whether Erling Haaland, who had delivered an outstanding performance, could be considered the most complete centre-forward we’ve ever seen. Without diminishing Haaland’s abilities, Guardiola seized the opportunity to express his admiration for Lionel Messi.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal and his hat-trick with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal and his hat-trick with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The journalist asked, “Is Haaland the most complete centre-forward we have ever seen in this game?” Guardiola responded without hesitation, “The most incredible forward that has ever seen is Messi. I never saw something like that”. Guardiola emphasized that he had never witnessed anything as extraordinary as what the Argentine star has shown on the pitch throughout his career.

Haaland’s future

Manchester City is the ideal team for Haaland, given their world-class coach and group of elite players. If he continues on his current trajectory, Haaland could become a legend at both the club and Premier League level.

