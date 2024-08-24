Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Cincinnati FC?

Gerardo Martino’s Inter Miami are preparing for a crucial duel against Cincinnati FC this Saturday at Chase Stadium. With the absence of its star, Lionel Messi, the team will seek to maintain its lead in the Eastern Conference and secure its passage to the playoffs.

Both Inter Miami and Cincinnati are at a crucial moment in the season. The two teams aim to qualify for the playoffs and fight for the MLS title. This game will be a litmus test for both and could define the course of the conference.

Cincinnati come into this match to close the gap in the standings. The Ohioans know that a victory would bring them closer to first place and add more excitement to the fight for the Eastern Conference title.

Messi out for Inter Miami’s game against Cincinnati FC

Lionel Messi’s recovery is progressing satisfactorily, as confirmed by the Argentine coach, but there is still no exact date for his return to the field. Meanwhile, the team will have to face this match without their captain and top reference.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball past Indiana Vassilev #19 of St. Louis City during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Despite Messi’s absence, a hard-fought match is expected between two teams with big ambitions. Inter Miami will be looking to take advantage of their home advantage to pick up three important points, while Cincinnati will try to pull off a surprise and move closer to the top of the table.

Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati FC: Key duel in MLS

Inter Miami, with Martino at the helm, led the Eastern Conference with a solid performance and a recent win over the Chicago Fire. Cincinnati FC are lurking just a few points away. Both teams, although with different trajectories in the Leagues Cup, come into the match with the need to secure three points to consolidate their aspirations in the MLS.