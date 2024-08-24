Trending topics:
Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Cincinnati FC?

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cincinnati FC face each other in a key duel for the MLS leadership.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on against Atlanta United during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on May 29, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
© Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on against Atlanta United during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on May 29, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

By Alexander Rosquez

Gerardo Martino’s Inter Miami are preparing for a crucial duel against Cincinnati FC this Saturday at Chase Stadium. With the absence of its star, Lionel Messi, the team will seek to maintain its lead in the Eastern Conference and secure its passage to the playoffs.

Both Inter Miami and Cincinnati are at a crucial moment in the season. The two teams aim to qualify for the playoffs and fight for the MLS title. This game will be a litmus test for both and could define the course of the conference.

Cincinnati come into this match to close the gap in the standings. The Ohioans know that a victory would bring them closer to first place and add more excitement to the fight for the Eastern Conference title.

Messi out for Inter Miami’s game against Cincinnati FC

Lionel Messi’s recovery is progressing satisfactorily, as confirmed by the Argentine coach, but there is still no exact date for his return to the field. Meanwhile, the team will have to face this match without their captain and top reference.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball past Indiana Vassilev #19 of St. Louis City during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Despite Messi’s absence, a hard-fought match is expected between two teams with big ambitions. Inter Miami will be looking to take advantage of their home advantage to pick up three important points, while Cincinnati will try to pull off a surprise and move closer to the top of the table.

Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati FC: Key duel in MLS

Inter Miami, with Martino at the helm, led the Eastern Conference with a solid performance and a recent win over the Chicago Fire. Cincinnati FC are lurking just a few points away. Both teams, although with different trajectories in the Leagues Cup, come into the match with the need to secure three points to consolidate their aspirations in the MLS.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

