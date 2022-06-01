Mexico U20 and Venezuela U20 will meet each other for the second matchday of the Toulon Tournament. Check out here preview, predictions, odds and how to watch the match in the United States.

Mexico U20 and Venezuela U20 will face each other for Matchday 2 of the Toulon 2022 Tournament, also known as Maurice Revello. Here you can find all you need to know about this match such as information, predictions and odds. You can watch it on fuboTV (free-trial).

Mexico are coming to this match after beating Ghana 1-0 in their first match, meanwhile Venezuela also took the triumph in their debut by defeating Indonesia (1-0). So, the game between these two teams will be crucial to define the fate of the group as only the top-seed of the group advance, and the best second one.

With Indonesia and Ghana having to get a win if they want to have a chance, if there is a winner between El Tri and La Vinotinto, that could be the one who gets into the second round. However, everything depends on what happens in the other match and the last Matchday.

Mexico U20 vs Venezuela U20: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Location: Stade Jules-Ladoumègue, in Vitrolles, France

Mexico U20 vs Venezuela U20: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Mexico U20 vs Venezuela U20: Storylines

Mexico U20 and Venezuela U20 have only faced once before at the World Cup in Korea 2017. La Vinotinto took the victory with a lonely goal from Sergio Cordova, who is now a player of the first team.

How to watch or live stream free Mexico U20 vs Venezuela U20 in the US

The match between the national teams of Mexico U20 and Venezuela U20 for the gorup stage of the Toulon Tournament to be played on Thursday, June 2, 2022 will be broadcasted in the US by fuboTV (free-trial), beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Mexico U20 vs Venezuela U20: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US haven't revealed their predictions yet. However, Caliente revealed their odds and they see Mexico U20 as the strong favorites with odds of -175, while Venezuela U20 have odds of +400. A tie would result in a +275 payout.

Caliente Mexico U20 +175 Tie +275 Venezuela U20 +400

*Odds by Caliente