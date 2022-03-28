Mexico will face El Salvador for the last date of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers aiming to seal their spot in Qatar 2022. Here, check out the possible lineups for this match.

Mexico will host El Salvador for the last date of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with the goal of winning a direct spot in Qatar 2022 and avoiding the intercontinental playoffs. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch the match on Paramount+ (free-trial).

El Tri will try to finally book their ticket into the next World Cup with a win or a draw against La Selecta. Despite the difficulties, Tata Martino’s team is close to the goal after getting a tight 1-0 win over Honduras last weekend.

On the other hand, La Selecta were beaten by Costa Rica 2-1 last time out. They don’t have a chance to get into Qatar 2022, however, Hugo Perez’s team will certainly try to play spoiler and end the tournament with a win. Here, check out the probable lineups for this match.

Mexico probable lineup

Martino has been insisting with the same group of players from the beginning, and leaving behind important players such as Chicharito Hernandez. In the last two matches, the head coach repeated the same eleven, with different results.

While they couldn’t defeat the USA at the Azteca, Edson Alvarez managed to score an important goal against Honduras and collect the three points. Here, this is Mexico’s probable lineup for the match: Ochoa; Arteaga, Vasquez, Montes, Sanchez; Herrera, Lainez, Romo; Lozano, Jimenez, Corona.

El Salvador possible lineup

Meanwhile, for El Salvador, the newcomer Christian Gil scored his first international goal against Costa Rica, with the assist coming from Kevin Reyes. However, he wasn’t the only debutant in the starting eleven.

Other fresh faces were Romulo Villalobos, Christian Martinez, Bryan Landaverde, Kevin Santamaria and Reyes. Here, check out El Salvador’s probable lineup against Mexico: Horvath; Bello, Zimmerman, Palmer-Brown, Cannon; Musah, Adams, Busio; Pefok, Weah, Arriola.