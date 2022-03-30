Mexico and El Salvador will meet today at the Estadio Azteca in a match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Mexico vs El Salvador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers today

Mexico will host El Salvador today at the Estadio Azteca in a match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Final Round that could define the future of the national team coached by Gerardo 'Tata' Martino. The hosts only need a draw to secure a place at the next FIFA World Cup 2022. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this WCQ game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial).

Mexico will be looking for a draw or a win against a national team that no longer has a chance to qualify for Qatar 2022. However, they should not be complacent, as a loss against El Salvador and a negative result for the USMNT against Costa Rica could send Mexico to the World Cup playoffs.

El Salvador suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Costa Rica on Sunday to accumulate three Concacaf qualifying games without victories, while Mexico managed to beat Honduras 1-0 on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run in the tournament to five games.

Mexico vs El Salvador: Starting time

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Canada: 9:05 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM

Dominican Republic: 9:05 PM

El Salvador: 7:05 PM

Guatemala: 7:05 PM

Honduras: 7:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Nicaragua: 7:05 PM

North Macedonia: 3:05 AM (Thursday)

Panama: 8:05 PM

US: 9:05 PM (ET)

Mexico vs El Salvador: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3

Canada: OneSoccer

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TCS GO, Canal 4 El Salvador, TUDN

Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala, TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Blim TV, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN

Nicaragua: TUDN

North Macedonia: SportKlub 4 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Panama: Viva, TUDN

US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision, FOX Deportes, TUDN USA