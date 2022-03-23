Mexico will host the USMNT for the 2022 Concacaf Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Mexico vs USMNT: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers in the US

Mexico and the USMNT will face each other once again in a crucial match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Both teams want to win their ticket to Qatar 2022. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial) and Paramount+ (free-trial).

El Tri hasn’t convinced their fans despite being third in the standings and tied with the USMNT (21 points). Gerardo Martino’s men won their last match against Panama in February. However, so far, they have failed to defeat direct rivals such as Canada and the USMNT.

Meanwhile, Gregg Berhalter’s men have recovered themselves after a shaky start and will visit the Azteca Stadium having defeated Mexico across all competitions for the past year. With Panama just four points behind in the standings, neither of these teams want to lose this match.

Mexico vs USMNT: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Location: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City.

Mexico vs USMNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Mexico vs USMNT: Storylines

These bitter rivals will meet for the fourth time in official Concacaf competition since the start of 2021. Those three matches ended in victory for the USA, including the 3-2 triumph in last June’s Nations League Final and the 1-0 victory in July’s Gold Cup Final. In the all-time-series, the US is 22-36-15 against El Tri but since 2000 holds a 17-9-6 advantage.

How to watch or live stream free Mexico vs USMNT in the US

The match between the national teams of Mexico and the United States 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, March 28, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), Paramount+ (free-trial), Univision, TUDN USA, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com.

Mexico vs USMNT: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Mexico are the strong favorites to win this game with odds of -115, while the USMNT have odds of +333. A draw would pay +220.

BetMGM Mexico -115 Tie +220 USMNT +333

*Odds by BetMGM