For an international 2022 summer friendly, Minnesota United will face Everton. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Another of the interesting friendlies that will take place this summer 2022 between teams from the MLS and the Premier League, will be this one between Everton and Minnesota United. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

Everton come from a season in which they suffered a lot with relegation. Finally, they were able to save themselves and this season they will go in search of more ambitious goals. Of course, the level shown in 2021/2022 clearly shows that they have a lot to improve and they will surely try to start doing so with these friendlies.

Minnesota United defeated DC United in their last Matchday 21 game, which allowed them to reach third place in the Western Conference. Although the first two in the West still have a big difference, it doesn't seem like they will have any problems reaching the round of 16. Without a doubt, a friendly against a Premier League team always helps to know what level the players themselves are at.

Minnesota United vs Everton: Date

This friendly match between Minnesota United and Everton that will take place at the Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota will be played on Wednesday, July 20 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota United vs Everton: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Minnesota United vs Everton

Minnesota United and Everton will play this friendly match this Wednesday, July 20 at 8:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on: ESPN, Everton TV.

