Gareth Bale is one of the stars that is part of the squad of one of the teams that will play the final of this 2022 MLS season, Los Angeles FC. Here we tell you if the Welshman will play or not against the Philadelphia Union.

Los Angeles FC have been one of the best teams this season. They were the leaders in the Western Conference and have had good performances in both the quarterfinals and the semifinals. They are undoubtedly looking to be champions this year, for which they have tried to bring in European stars, one of which is Gareth Bale.

The Welsh player has been one of the best in Europe in recent years. His first important team was Tottenham, where he came from Southampton FC. In his first spell with the Hotspurs he played 203 games scoring 55 goals. He later moved to Real Madrid, a team where he achieved world fame.

In the “Merengues” he played 258 games in which he scored 106 goals. There he won the UEFA Champions League 5 times, and the Club World Cup 3 times. He had a short return to Tottenham in 2020, in which he played 34 games and scored 16 goals. Finally, this year he was announced as one of the most resounding signings of LAFC.

The 2022 MLS final

LAFC has had a great season and that is why they will play the final of this 2022 season. They were first in their Conference, which allowed them to go directly to the quarterfinals. There they eliminated the Los Angeles Galaxy, and then Austin FC in the semifinals.

For such an important game, it was thought that Gareth Bale, who was a star in Europe until a few years ago, would be important for Los Angeles FC in the final. However, in the semifinals against Austin FC he did not have a single minute on the field. In other words, the Welshman won't be a starter, but he could come off the bench.

