A list of 38 players will be up for MLS free agency, among those listed are USMNT players Aaron Long and Sean Johnson.

The word “free agency” in Major League Soccer takes some understanding, according to the new CBA, players who are at least 24-years-old and have at least five years of MLS experience can be considered ‘free agents’. Meaning they are free to move around MLS or the world in search of a new club.

Then there are over a 100 ‘free agents’ that have an option year by their respective club that could be triggered. Among the players that have an option is LAFC’s Kellyn Acosta, while teammate Franco Escobar will be out of contract.

USMNT fans will be interested to learn that two New York based players are free agents and they are Aaron Long and Sean Johnson. Long has had offers from overseas before, while Johnson has been a major contributor to NYCFC and could be the USMNT’s third goalkeeper at the World Cup.

List of MLS players out of contract or with option years

Among the names of players that will be free agents for 2023 are: Gyasi Zardes, Bill Hamid, Ola Kamara, Sacha Kljestan, Alexander Callens, Alejandro Bedoya, Marcelo Silva, Eric Remedi, Roger Espinoza, and Jonathan Osorio among others.

Those who have an option year are: Osvaldo Alonso, Brooks Lennon, Darwin Quintero, Break Shea, Maxi Moralez, Fredy Montero, Graham Zusi, and Julian Gressel among others.

The full list can be found in the MLSPU site.



