The 34-year-old creative Argentine midfielder is still in good standing at the club after producing yet another exceptional regular season and being one of the team leaders during their improbable playoff run.

NYCFC are looking towards the horizon and that could be a 2021 MLS Cup match if they can defeat the Philadelphia Union on December 5th. NYCFC has already left two very difficult teams in the dust on the road to the Eastern Conference final in Atlanta United and Supporter Shield winners New England Revolution in an emotional penalty kick shootout win.

One of the players who has been a mainstay for Ronny Deila’s squad is little attacking midfielder Maxi Moralez, without question one of the best Argentine imports in MLS history. Moralez arrival to New York was met by little fanfare back in 2017 by a group of fans expecting to see big names play for the sky blues. Since then, Moralez has been nothing short of brilliant being an MLS assist leader most of his time in the league.

Now on the “On Frame with Glenn Crooks” podcast NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee discussed bringing Maxi Moralez back for another go at NYCFC. Here is what David Lee had to say about resigning Maxi Moralez.

Maxi Moralez looking to stay at NYCFC

David Lee told Glenn Crooks, “I’d like to think so, (on the possibility of Maxi Moralez returning to NYCFC past this season), we have been talking to him for some time, I think our intention is we'd like to keep him… The starting point for those conversations is really helpful when Maxi says he’d like to stay… There is a lot of work that goes into making that a reality for both sides… I love Maxi, I think he is still so important to our team and the way we play…”. Lee went on to say that there is “still a lot of work to do” in order for both player and club to come to an agreement.

Whatever happens this season, MLS Cup win or not, NYCFC will surely like to get a DP spot open, and contracts have been structured in MLS before where DP range players lower wages in order to fit in the roster and not take up a DP spot, example of this is Diego Valeri in Portland. Along with Moralez the club will certainly have offers on the table for golden boot winner Valentín Castellanos who looks set for a big move out of MLS.

Maxi Moralez’s numbers don’t lie, in five MLS seasons he has played 133 games and has 24 goals with 60 assists.

