The 21-year-old USMNT and NYCFC standout could be on his way to Scotland on loan according to reports.

James Sands has had a 2021 to remember, first taking control in his position as a major contributor for eventual MLS Cup champion NYCFC and then during the year getting 7 caps for the USMNT. Now Sands' 2022 may be even better with a move to Rangers on loan.

According to multiple outlets James Sands will become a Rangers player in the next few days, Tom Bogert has been reporting on the progress of the loan move and he has reported that talks have been ongoing for days. The deal would be a loan with an option to buy.

Sands has a market value of around $5 million, and while NYCFC do not want to cut their roster down from the championship side that won MLS Cup, Sands move to Rangers would be a step in the right direction for what City Football Group want to achieve.

James Sands on the verge of loan move to Rangers

Rangers has been a kind place for Americans in the past most notably the years Claudio Reyna played at the club, not only that but Alejandro Bedoya, Carlos Bocanegra, and a memorable run at the club by Maurice Edu positions Sands very well.

Sands would arrive at a team that sits in first place in the league and would get European exposure, many talents are plucked out of Scotland and jump to the Premier League. Sands is considered one of the best young players in his position in all of MLS.