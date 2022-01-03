The MLS offseason is providing a lot of banter, none bigger than the outgoing transfers of Ricardo Pepi and Daryl Dike. Here are more rumors from around the league.

Who says the offseason is boring, Major League Soccer has already provided more drama in the boardroom than on the pitch during the 2021 offseason. The transfers of Ricardo Pepi and Daryl Dike have been the biggest stories so far, with the resigning of Maxi Moralez with NYCFC going under the radar.

Now a few more rumors are circulating around the league, and we break down the biggest rumors heating up so far this week in the MLS offseason.

Today we highlight outgoing moves in Portland, New York, and a possible incoming coach in Los Angeles.

Sebastián Blanco to leave Portland Timbers

Being reported via various outlets, Portland playmaker Sebastián Blanco may leave the club after contract negotiations have broken down. According to Taylor Twellman a medical issue relating to the midfielder’s knee is what has held back the contract talks. Rumors are circulating that Blanco would move to another MLS side despite interest from Argentina.

Taty Castellanos to Europe back on

According to Skyscraperblues.com, the MLS golden boot winner is the subject of a $15 million move to either Feyenoord or Marseille. Castellanos and MLS have reportedly received an offer from Palmeiras of Brazil, but the league is not keen on selling the MLS golden boot to South America.

LAFC has a new coach?

According to Jeff Carlisle, LAFC have found their man in former USMNT and “Mayor of Hannover” defender Steve Cherundolo to lead the struggling MLS side. LAFC had a massively disappointing season which saw the end of the Bob Bradley era, GM John Thorrington will keep it domestic and give the legendary defender his chance at coaching big league soccer in MLS. The former Hannover 96 defender has been coaching the Las Vegas Lights after having been an assistant with the USMNT, the German soccer federation, and a youth coach and assistant coach at only club Hannover 96. Cherundolo has a less than impressive 6-3-23 record with the Lights.

UPDATE: Steve Cherundolo has been hired by LAFC as their new coach.