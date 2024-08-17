Monaco vs Saint-Etienne: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Ligue 1 Matchday 1

Monaco will receive Saint-Etienne for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Monaco and Saint-Etienne are set to clash in what will be the first Matchday of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 season. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with various options available to catch the game, whether through live TV broadcasts or streaming services tailored to your country.

Alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco are widely regarded as one of the favorites to win the Ligue 1 this season. The principality club recently delivered an impressive performance against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy, where they secured a commanding 3-0 victory. This result has only heightened expectations as they now shift focus back to domestic action.

Monaco’s first test in Ligue 1 will be against Saint-Etienne, a storied club in French soccer history. Saint-Etienne, newly promoted to the top division, are determined to overcome the challenges of recent years and reestablish themselves among the elite. The stage is set for an exciting clash, with both teams eager to make their mark early in the season.

Monaco vs Saint-Etienne: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 18)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 18)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 18)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 18)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Monaco vs Saint-Etienne: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: TV5MONDE Latin America

Bangladesh: TV5MONDE Asia

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN Sports Canada, TV5

France: DAZN France, DAZN1 France

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, TV5Monde Europe

India: TV5MONDE Asia

Indonesia: TV5MONDE Asia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: TV5Monde Europe

Italy: TV5Monde Europe

Malaysia: TV5MONDE Asia

Mexico: Hot TV, TV5MONDE Amérique Latin

Netherlands: TV5Monde Europe

Nigeria: StarTimes App, TV5Monde Afrique

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5, TV5Monde Europe

South Africa: StarTimes App, TV5Monde Afrique

Spain: TV5Monde Europe

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4

UK: TV5Monde Europe

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS

