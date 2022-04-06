Monterrey and Santos Laguna clash on Matchday 13 of the Liga MX 2022 Torneo Clausura. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Mexican league game in the US.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Date, Time, TV channel in the US for Matchday 13 of Liga MX 2022 Clausura

Liga MX actions returns this weekend for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura. Monterrey welcome Santos Laguna to BBVA Bancomer Stadium aiming to take off in the standings. Here, you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Rayados are still a work in progress under Victor Vucetich, who took over for Javier Aguirre halfway through the tournament. Last time at home, they beat Club America 2-1.

On the other hand, the visitors head into this round in high spirits as they ride on a three-game unbeaten run. Santos interim coach Eduardo Fentanes has managed to get much-needed wins and was named Coach of the Week after his side’s 3-1 win over Pachuca on Matchday 12.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Date

Monterrey and Santos Laguna will face each other on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Estadio BBVA Bancomer. Last time they met last year, Rayados claimed a 3-1 away victory on Matchday 10 of the 2021 Apertura.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna

The game between Monterrey and Santos Laguna on Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+.