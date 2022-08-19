Liga MX will have a vibrant August 20 as one of the derbies to be played is the northern derby between Rayados Monterrey and Tigres UANL. Find here the preview of the match, predictions, odds and how to tune in for the free broadcast in the United States.

Monterrey vs Tigres: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Apertura 2022 Liga MX in the US

As part of matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament, one of the most passionate matches in Mexican soccer will take place. Rayados Monterrey clashes with Tigres UANL in the northern derby and you can enjoy it for free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) as long as you are in the United States.

Beyond the passion, the match between Monterrey and Tigres is eagerly awaited by Liga MX fans because two of the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer are facing each other, both of them certifying this status with their results so far in the tournament.

Simply put, Rayados and Tigres form part of the top 3 of the Liga MX standings, which is completed by the in-form Toluca, which has one more game than both of them. Perhaps the factor that could make the difference between these teams is the fact that the attack of Vucetich's team is much more powerful than that of Miguel Herrera's squad.

Monterrey vs Tigres: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: BBVA Stadium, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

Live Stream US: FuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, and FOX Deportes

Monterrey vs Tigres: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Monterrey vs Tigres: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Unlike other Liga MX derbies, the northern derby between Rayados Monterrey and Tigres UANL has a certain parity, as the difference in victories is minimal. Of 127 editions played between them, Tigres has won 46, Monterrey 42, there have been 38 draws and 1 suspended game.

The most recent 5 editions of the match between Monterrey and Tigres show a dominance of the latter over the former: four wins for Tigres and only 1 for Rayados. The good news is that the last tie occurred in May 2019. Almost a guaranteed Liga MX spectacle.

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Tigres in the US

Block your schedule so that on Saturday, August 20, at 8:05 p.m. (ET) you will be ready to watch live the Liga MX northern derby between Rayados Monterrey and Tigres UANL. From the United States, Fubo TV (7-day free trial) offers you a free broadcast of the match. You can also tune in on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, and FOX Deportes.

Monterrey vs Tigres: Predictions and Odds

The betting world is fully aware of the parity between Rayados Monterrey and Tigres UANL, although given their form in the Apertura 2022 Tournament, the former are favorites to win the Liga MX northern derby. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Liga MX at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!